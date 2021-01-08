Why Was Founder Of Far-Left BLM Group Filming Inside Capitol As Police Shot Protester?

During yesterday’s protest in Washington D.C., a Turmp-supporting US Air Force Veteran, Ashli Babbitt, was shot dead by a Capitol Police officer (who has been placed on leave) as she attempted to climb through a broken window to bypass a barricade, along with other Trump supporters.

GRAPHIC: This angle shows the moment the Trump supporter, identified as Ashli Babbitt, was shot as she tried to climb through and enter the House chamber:pic.twitter.com/AwyOeZDwHV — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) January 7, 2021

Filming the incident from behind Babbit, however, was Utah resident John Sullivan – founder of the far-left organization “Insurgence USA” who made headlines in July after he was arrested for intimidating drivers in Provo. Sullivan was interviewed by the Daily Mail and CNN following Wednesday’s shooting – both of which failed to provide a satisfactory answer as to why he was there in the first place.

Sullivan told the Mail that “he was not at the Capitol as part of the protest but did not specify what exactly brought him there.“- READ MORE

