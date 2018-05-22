Security
Why the Texas school shooting suspect can’t receive the death penalty
Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who has been accused of fatally shooting 10 people at his Texas high school, cannot receive the death penalty — and could eventually be paroled.
Pagourtzis, 17, is being tried as an adult in Texas for the brutal slaying that left two teachers and eight of his peers dead at Santa Fe High School near Houston. Thirteen others were wounded in the May 18 shooting, authorities said.
But even though he’s been charged as an adult, Pagourtzis will not face the death penalty due to a 2005 Supreme Court ruling. The justices prohibited a state from putting to death someone who is under the age of 18, according to the Death Penalty Information Center(DPIC).
“When a juvenile commits a heinous crime, the State can exact forfeiture of some of the most basic liberties, but the State cannot extinguish his life and his potential to attain a mature understanding of his own humanity,” the ruling read. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who has been accused of fatally shooting 10 people at his Texas high school, cannot receive the death penalty -- and could eventually be paroled.