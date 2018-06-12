Why North Korea has to hide Kim’s poop

He’s staying in one of the world’s finest five star hotels, but Kim Jong Un still brought a toilet with him to Singapore. Kim does so because according to one North Korean military defector, the leader’s “excretions contain information about his health status so they can’t be left behind.”

Sorry, Kim, bringing your toilet to Singapore won’t prevent you from leaving behind biological material. Moreover, it’s a point of intelligence interest in and of itself why exactly the North Koreans are so concerned about Kim’s excrement. What does Kim have to hide?

We don’t know of course, but based on his rotund belly and penchant for high quality foreign cuisine, it seems unlikely that Kim suffers from the intestinal parasites that afflict many of his subjects. Yet stool analysis would also show the presence of ill-health indicators such as excessive blood cells, unusual PH levels and bile or mucus. Even if these data points were out of the ordinary, their publication might weaken Kim’s credibility as a powerful leader.- READ MORE

