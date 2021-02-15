Why Don’t We Know Why Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick Died the Day After the Capitol Riot?

The House impeachment managers had no problem blaming President Trump for the “armed, angry mob” that engaged in a “deadly” riot at the Capitol Building on January 6th. Among the dead that day was a woman shot in the neck by a Capitol Police officer while she tried to break in through a broken window. Others died of natural causes, such as heart attack and stroke.

The next day, Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died. We still don’t know why the 40-year-old veteran and cop died. But the media believed they had the story, though any facts to support it were elusive.

The House impeachment managers are pinning his trial conviction on Sicknick’s death.

As independent reporter Glenn Greenwald noted, the mainstream media bet the farm on the assertion that a Capitol rioter hurled a fire extinguisher, hitting and killing Officer Sicknick.

Look at how viral all of these went. Has a single media outlet issued corrections to their original broadcasts and stories? pic.twitter.com/xT8MmpcDe2 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 11, 2021

I reported it once because I’d seen video footage of someone hurling a fire extinguisher in a crowd and read the media, but, it turned out, Sicknick wasn’t the one hit.

The fact of the matter is, we still don’t know what killed Sicknick. His police union reported at the time of Sicknick’s death that he died of a stroke. For a hot minute there, we were led to believe that two officers had died in the melee, one by a stroke and another by the fire extinguisher, or … something.- READ MORE

