Why Does Joe Biden Keep Nuzzling Young Children? (VIDEO)

Why, why, why does 2020 Democrat frontrunner Joe Biden insist on nuzzling little girls?

Why?

And why do parents allow this to happen?

There is something highly unusual in the way the former vice president engages with many of the young girls he meets on the campaign trail.

To this writer, anyway, it’s creepy and alarming.

Biden gets into the kids’ personal space and nuzzles them in a very personal and uncomfortable way, as he’s done with adult women in the past as well.

Why does @JoeBiden keep doing this to children? It’s creepy af pic.twitter.com/V8W1k6i5wG — Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 31, 2019

In his most recent encounter, Biden was caught on camera whispering in the ear of a young girl at a campaign event. – READ MORE