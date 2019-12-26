Why do Kevin Spacey’s accusers keep dying?

A third alleged victim of actor Kevin Spacey has died.

Danish author Ari Behn committed suicide on Wednesday, Fox News reports: Ari Behn, a former member of Norway’s royal family who was one of Kevin Spacey’s sexual assault accusers, died by suicide on Wednesday, his manager said. He was 47.

“It is with great sadness in our hearts that I on behalf of the very closest relatives of Ari Behn must announce that he took his own life today,” his manager, Geir Hakonsund, said in an email to AFP. …

In December 2017, Behn came forward to accuse Spacey, 60, of groping him under a table at a Nobel Peace Prize concert in 2007. Spacey never responded to that allegation and could not immediately be reached for comment.

Behn, who would have been about 30 when the molestation occurred, is just the latest alleged victim to die.

In September an anonymous massage therapist who claimed to have been sexually assaulted by Spacey died.

Via Hollywood Reporter: The individual, suing as a “John Doe,” filed claims in September 2018 with the allegation of being forced to grab the actor’s genitals twice during a massage two years earlier at a private residence in Malibu. In May, a federal judge in California allowed the case to move forward despite Spacey’s objection that the plaintiff’s identity was being shielded.

Now, just a month after the parties came to a plan for proceeding in the suit that detailed prospective discovery and envisioned a seven- to 11-day trial, the plaintiff’s attorney has informed Spacey that the client “recently passed.” – READ MORE