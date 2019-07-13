Why did Jeffrey Epstein build a temple on his private island?

The latest buzz about the Jeffrey Epstein child sex-trafficking case regards a temple-like structure on his private island — an island he calls “Little St. Jeff’s,” but one St. Thomas locals called “Pedophile Island” or “Orgy Island.” It is on this 72-acre island that Epstein allegedly ferried in young women on a boat named the “Lady Ghislaine.” Epstein’s friend and former partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, is a British socialite who has been accused of acting as Epstein’s madam.

There have been varying explanations for the blue-striped “temple.” While the Associated Press account of it was benign, INSIDER’s story about it turned up something that is potentially nefarious.

https://twitter.com/DailyMail/status/1149414075128012801?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1149414075128012801&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Flawandcrime.com%2Fhigh-profile%2Fwhats-the-deal-with-the-bizarre-temple-like-structure-on-jeffrey-epsteins-private-island%2F

https://twitter.com/allahpundit/status/1149700090992443392?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1149700090992443392&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Flawandcrime.com%2Fhigh-profile%2Fwhats-the-deal-with-the-bizarre-temple-like-structure-on-jeffrey-epsteins-private-island%2F

The AP, citing workers, said that the building may have functioned as a glorified and grandiose music room, complete with a grand piano and “acoustic walls.” It’s been said that Epstein is classically trained. But the INSIDER account is raising eyebrows because an engineer and contractor named James Both commented that the wooden door of the structure appeared to be designed to keep people in, rather than keeping people out.

That and a second structure or apparent door down the hill have given rise to the thought that, perhaps, the temple served a very different purpose. – READ MORE