WHY ARE THE AMERICAN REMAINS RETURNING FROM THE KOREAN WAR DRAPED IN UNITED NATIONS FLAG?

One of the most important results of President Trump’s negotiations with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is the return of the remains of American troops who perished during the Korean War half a century ago.

U.N. honor guards carried the boxes containing the still unconfirmed remains of U.S. servicemen killed during the Korean War. The date the remains landed in the South happened to be July 27 — the 65th anniversary of the armistice that ended the open hostilities of the Korean War.

Seeing the remains of deceased American military carried under the flag of the United Nations is an odd sight and the reason why this is happening may not be immediately evident for those unfamiliar with one of America’s lesser-known conflicts.

The reason for this is because the Korean War was one between the United Nations and North Korea and its allies. America was acting as the principal military force.

After war broke out between the North and South, the United Nations authorized the deployment of U.N. forces to protect the Republic of Korea. The U.N. Security Council passed Resolution 82 and 83 unanimously, condemning the North Korean aggression and recommending military assistance to the South. The United States contributed the overwhelming majority of the twenty-one country United Nations force, which deployed to the Korean peninsula.

There were many shifts in power and land between the communist-backed North Korean forces and U.N. forces in the first two years. Bloody fighting cost hundreds of thousands of lives on both sides. On July 27, 1953, an armistice was signed demarcating the 38th parallel as the Korean Demilitarized Zone. A peace treaty was never signed between the two sides, who are still frozen in conflict. Therefore, the U.S. forces remains are returned as a function of the original U.N. force under which they were deployed.- READ MORE

On Friday, 55 cases that reportedly contained the remains of U.S. servicemen killed during the Korean War were returned to Osan Air Base outside Seoul, South Korea, according to the White House.

Each case was draped with the flag of the United Nations. Late on Thursday, President Trump tweeted:

The Remains of American Servicemen will soon be leaving North Korea and heading to the United States! After so many years, this will be a great moment for so many families. Thank you to Kim Jong Un. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2018

Roughly 7,700 U.S. soldiers are listed as missing from the 1950-53 Korean War; about 5,300 of the remains allegedly are still in North Korea.- READ MORE

The Pentagon is considering sending a team of U.S. military personnel to North Korea to search for the remains of American troops killed during the Korean War, Secretary of Defense James Mattis said Friday.

Speaking to reporters during an on-the-record briefing, Mattis said military officials are weighing such a mission following the return of what are believed to be the remains of American service members earlier that morning.

“That is certainly under consideration,” he said, according to Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin. “Absolutely.”

Q: Could you foresee sending US military personnel back into North Korea for the first time in years to conduct additional search missions.

MATTIS: "That is certainly under consideration. Absolutely." https://t.co/eFqtb3oTFI — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) July 27, 2018

Mattis’s remarks came hours after a U.S. Air Force plane transporting the possible remains of 55 Americans killed during the Korean War landed at Osan Air Base in South Korea. – READ MORE

