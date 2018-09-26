WH’s Sanders: Democrats’ Handling of Kavanaugh Has Been ‘Absolutely Appalling and Disgusting’ (VIDEO)

Tuesday, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders weighed in on the Democrats’ handling of Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation process and sexual misconduct allegations, calling it “absolutely appalling and disgusting.”

.@PressSec: “I think the process that the Democrats have played has been absolutely appalling and disgusting.” @foxandfriends pic.twitter.com/IUrOAK1dLj — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 25, 2018

“I think the process that the Democrats have played has been absolutely appalling and disgusting,” Sanders told “Fox & Friends,” noting accuser Dr. Christine Blasey Ford wanted to reach out about her story privately. – READ MORE

The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled a vote Friday on Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

The committee vote is being set for the day after Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford are to testify about her allegation he sexually assaulted her when they were teens. That public hearing is set for Thursday.

The committee scheduled the vote as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Tuesday he was moving forward with Kavanaugh’s nomination.

Kavanaugh has denied Ford’s claim and that of another woman who has come forward with an allegation from his time at Yale. – READ MORE