Who’s Paid to Shill for Big Tech? A New Online Tool ‘Outs’ Who’s Getting Bezos Billions, Zuck Bucks, and @Jack Cash

Who’s getting paid – or paid off – by Big Tech? A new online tool reveals in real-time who’s getting paid Zuck bucks, Bezos billions, Google greenbacks, or reaching into @Jack’s deep pockets as you’re reading their posts on social media or in the news.

And Big Tech is spreading that money around. Slathering, really. Lots of cream cheese on that bagel.

As The Federalist points out, last year Facebook and Amazon spent more money on formal lobbying than did the nation’s largest defense contractors, who are kept in yachts and private jets thanks to lobbying their buddies at the Pentagon.

The online tool is called “Big Tech Funding” and is made by a group called American Principles. It uses an extension for Google Chrome (heh), aggregates funding information that is available to the public but buried deeply on websites, and spits out “who’s getting what from whom” instantaneously.

It puts out the information so that when you check on a group on Twitter, for example, the left-wing Center for American Progress, started by Clinton crony John Podesta, you find that Facebook really likes this group.

Big-Tech companies can divvy up their largesse and give it to any person or any group it wishes, but considering these large companies have spent the better part of the past five years censoring, deplatforming, and canceling conservatives, it’s handy to know who’s on your side. It’s like an insta-dox. You click on an account and instantly know to consider the source of information they’re peddling.

The head of American Principles, John Schweppe, says the issue is more important than source-checking. He believes that colleges, universities, professors, and think tanks launder the money and the ideas of the tech moguls, giving their viewpoints the veneer of legitimacy, as he told Fox News. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --