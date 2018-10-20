Whoops: Beto O’Rourke supporters have a really hard time naming any of his accomplishments (VIDEO)

Cabot Phillips of Campus Reform visited Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas, to discuss Democratic Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke’s accomplishments with students ahead of the Texas’ Senate election.

In a video shared to Campus Reform’s YouTube channel on Friday, Phillips featured some responses he received after asking students who they would vote for in the upcoming election, and why.

The majority of those students who took the time to speak with Phillips confirmed that they would be voting for O'Rourke on Nov. 6. O'Rourke is challenging incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz for the Texas Senate seat.