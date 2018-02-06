Whoopi: Some Obama Critics Haven’t Gotten Over Slavery Ending (VIDEO)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As Whoopi Goldberg appeared as a guest in a pre-recorded interview for CNN’s The Axe Files on Saturday night, the liberal comedian and co-host of ABC’s The View repeated the myth that Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell pledged not to work with Barack Obama right after he was elected President, and then claimed that “a lot of” the opposition to Obama was “based in race” as she declared that “That group that never got over the fact that slavery was abolished is still out there.”

She also responded to a question from host David Axelrod about why she always refuses to speak Donald Trump’s name as she co-hosts The View. – READ MORE

This is why Whoopi Goldberg won’t say President Trump’s name https://t.co/sADTaZA6vX Watch the David Axelrod’s full interview with the actor Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on “The Axe Files.” pic.twitter.com/s3wttR7hcb — CNN (@CNN) February 3, 2018

Saturday on CNN’s “The Axe Files,” Whoopi Goldberg, co-host of ABC’s “The View,” said she can’t call Donald Trump “president.” – READ MORE

Meghan McCain schooled her co-hosts on “The View” Thursday when they tried to downplay President Donald Trump’s approval rating jumping by 10 points after the State of the Union.

“I think he’s a very good publicity person for himself,” guest co-host Yvettee Nicole Brown first posed. “I believe he has no problem speaking up about things great in the country whether they were because of him or not and I think that most people don’t do the research to find out maybe an economic upswing may have already been happening before he got in office.”

“Well, it’s the tax cuts I think mostly doing it,” Joy Behar added. “People are running up a deficit because they’re giving tax cuts to very, very, very wealthy people and that will lead to cuts in medicare and social security which is what Republicans have always wanted to do anyway was to dismantle all of the social institutions that have kept people afloat all these years. That will happen. That will be something that will be a result of these tax cuts and because you get a $20 raise a week, you’re ready to throw the whole country under the bus? Really? Come on.” – READ MORE

“The View’s” Meghan McCain squared off with CNN’s Ana Navarro on Monday morning.

McCain didn’t hold back after the panel got into the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA.

“I understand that DACA is a very emotional issue at this point, but most Republicans are my side on this one, Ana,” McCain said. “And it’s really difficult for me to understand sometimes why you still consider yourself a Republican.” – READ MORE