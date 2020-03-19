Whoopi Goldberg uses coronavirus to attack Trump: Mother Nature did this to us, not China

Whoopi Goldberg became the latest celebrity to politicize coronavirus as an attack on President Donald Trump today when she insisted that the virus came from “Mother Nature” instead of from China. The coronavirus did in fact originate in China.

On this morning’s episode of the ABC talk show “The View,” Goldberg and her fellow co-hosts discussed Trump referring to coronavirus as the “China Virus,” something that the mainstream media was doing until a very short time ago.

(…)

“I mean, and clearly he’s trying to pin the blame on China,” Goldberg said. “I don’t really, I don’t recall hearing— I don’t recall hearing China say the military gave it to them. I remember them trying to quell this pandemic. Am I crazy?”

“I was uncomfortable, and I remain uncomfortable, Whoopi, when they’re saying, you know, this is the Chinese virus, this is the Wuhan virus,” her co-host Sunny Hostin said. “I don’t think this is the time to do that. I think when the Swine flu in 1998 originated here in the United States, we didn’t hear people saying, this is the American Swine flu. But then again, if it is true that China is saying that the American military gave it to the Chinese, then our president is someone that is a counter-puncher, and we know that, and so this was to be expected that he would counter-punch.”

“He also makes things up. He makes things up to cover his behind,” Goldberg said of Trump. “You know, people as we’ve seen, people start punching people, Asian folks out, you know, will attack. So we need to stop calling it or labeling it like it ’s they did it to us. Mother Nature really did this to us.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --