Whoopi Goldberg SPIT On Jeanine Pirro, Screamed ‘Get The F**k Out Of This Building,’ Pirro Claims (AUDIO)

An on-air fight that broke out between ABC’s “The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg and Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro did not end on stage as Pirro claims that Goldberg spit on her off stage and screamed at her to “get the f**k out of this building.”

Pirro made the claims while joining Fox News host Sean Hannity’s radio program following “The View” segment.

“I’m still reeling from it to be honest with you,” Pirro told Hannity. “I went on thinking that we would have a discussion about the book. The truth is, that it was an attack on Donald Trump, and then on me. I sat there as Whoopi Goldberg pontificated about how horrible Donald Trump was and at one point I said ‘you know I’m here to talk about the book’ and then she went ballistic – ended the segment.”- READ MORE

On Thursday, things got contentious at “The View” when ardent Trump defender and Fox News personality Judge Jeanine Pirro told co-host Whoopi Goldberg that she’s “suffering from ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome.'”

The heated segment began with Pirro discussing the “deep state” efforts to oust President Donald Trump — as she chronicled in her book “Liars, Leakers and Liberals” — before she was interrupted by alleged “Republican” and GOP strategist Ana Navarro. “Do you believe Trump embraces and embodies conservative ideology?” Navarro asked the judge.

Pirro dismissed the question and directed the ladies of “The View” to the prosperous economy. “You wanna talk about Donald Trump?” she asked. “You tell me what metric in this country is worse off. Unemployment is lower than it’s been in fifty years; minorities, Hispanics, African-American have jobs … The GDP under Obama was barely 1 [percent]; we’re going up to 4 [percent].”- READ MORE

