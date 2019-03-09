Whoopi Goldberg Says She ‘Came Very Close to Leaving the Earth’

Longtime “The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg hasn’t been in her usual chair since February 6.

The morning show star provided an update about her health via a prerecorded video on Friday morning’s episode.

In the video taken from her home, Goldberg said that she was diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs and was septic.

“Hey, yes, it’s me. I am here,” the 63-year-old said.

“I am up and moving around — not as fast as I’d like to be, but I am OK. I’m not dead,” she explained.

“Yes, I came very close to leaving the earth. Good news, I didn’t.”

“Thank you for all of your good wishes, all of the wonderful things that people have been saying. Even people who aren’t huge fans of mine have actually been saying nice thing about me,” she continued. – READ MORE