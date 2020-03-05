Whoopi Goldberg Calls For Barack Obama To Be Named As Joe Biden’s VP

One day after Joe Biden’s strong showing on Super Tuesday, Whoopi Goldberg called for him to make former President Barack Obama his Vice President.

Breitbart News reported that the women of the ABC talk show “The View” were discussing Biden’s Super Tuesday performance when Goldberg started thinking out loud and opening up about her dreams of Obama being named to the ticket.

“So I had another — I’ve been sitting here — I’ve been crazy all morning,” Goldberg said, to which Meghan McCain replied, “It’s a crazy time.”

“I’m sorry. I’m just going to do my crazy right now,” Goldberg said, making it clear that she had something on her mind.

“I like it,” McCain responded encouragingly. “I like when we go rogue.”

“Everybody was thinking about who could the VP be for Joe. I thought, oh man, what would happen if Joe Biden said my choice for VP is Barack Obama?” Goldberg asked as the audience cheered. “He won’t, but it’s not illegal.” – READ MORE

