Whole Foods CEO Suggests Americans Wouldn’t Need Healthcare If They Ate Better

Whole Foods CEO John Mackey said Americans would not need healthcare if they ate better and lived healthier lives.

“I mean, honestly, we talk about healthcare. The best solution is not to need health care,” Mackey told Freakonomics Radio on Nov. 4 and was first reported on Monday by CNBC.

“The best solution is to change the way people eat, the way they live, the lifestyle, and diet,” he said. “There’s no reason why people shouldn’t be healthy and have a longer healthspan. A bunch of drugs is not going to solve the problem.”

Mackey dropped some pretty alarming health statistics that show Americans make bad health choices.

“71% of Americans are overweight and 42.5% are obese. Clearly, we’re making bad choices in the way we eat,” he said. “It’s not a sustainable path. And so, I’m calling it out.”

The numbers also shed light on why the US has had a relatively difficult time containing the virus pandemic because obese Americans are more at risk of contracting the infection.- READ MORE

