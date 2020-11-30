Whole Foods CEO blasts socialism, explains how universities corrupt young people: ‘Trickle-up poverty’

Whole Foods CEO John Mackey blasted socialism during a recent interview, explaining such economic policies cause increased poverty.

During a discussion hosted by the American Enterprise Institute on Tuesday, Mackey did not mince words — he said socialism is the “path of poverty.”

“They talk about ‘trickle-down wealth,’ but socialism is trickle-up poverty,” Mackey explained. “It just impoverishes everything.”

Mackey explained that capitalism, on the other hand, is the “greatest thing humanity has ever created,” and blamed intellectuals in universities for corrupting young people into thinking that capitalism is bad.

“Capitalism is the greatest thing humanity’s ever done. We’ve told a bad narrative, and we’ve let the enemies of business and the enemies of capitalism put out a narrative about us that’s wrong, it’s inaccurate — and it’s doing tremendous damage to the minds of young people,” Mackey said.

“The Marxists and socialists, the academic community is generally hostile to business. It always has been. This is not new,” he explained.- READ MORE

