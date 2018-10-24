WHOA: Blue Minnesota’s GOP Senate Candidate Has Suddenly Vaulted Into Competitive Position

A new Star Tribune/MPR News Minnesota Poll found that Republican State Sen. Karin Housley is making her battle against Sen. Tina Smith, the Democratic incumbent, into a real horse race, as she trails only 41% to 47%. That marks a swing for Housley since an NBC/Marist poll that concluded October 4 found Smith with 54% of the vote and Housley with 38%. 62% of those planning to vote for Housley felt strongly about their vote; 58% of Smith voters felt that way about their candidate.

On Sunday, KSTP had planned to host a debate between Housley and Smith but Smith never showed up.

Smith voted against the confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, saying, “These are very serious allegations. Judge Kavanaugh is being considered for a lifetime appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court, and the voters won’t have an opportunity to decide for themselves. The Senate needs to fulfill our constitutional responsibility of providing advice and consent.”

Conversely, Housley stated her support for Kavanaugh, tweeting, “Judge Kavanaugh’s temperament & credentials are not in doubt – yet partisan politics rule the day. The president had barely uttered his name and @TinaSmithMN was railing against his nomination. That sort of blind opposition & partisan obstruction is a disservice to MNs.”– READ MORE