WHO To Resume Hydroxychloroquine Trials After Lancet Cautions Over Dodgy Study

The World Health Organization announced on Wednesday that it would resume trials involving hydroxychloroquine after The Lancet issued a major disclaimer over a study which prompted the WHO to halt ongoing trials, according to AFP.

“As you know, last week the Executive Group of the Solidarity Trial decided to implement a temporary pause of the hydroxychloroquine arm of the trial, because of concerns raised about the safety of the drug,” said WHO Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “This decision was taken as a precaution while the safety data were reviewed. The Data Safety and Monitoring Committee of the Solidarity Trial has been reviewing the data,” he continued.

“On the basis of the available mortality data, the members of the committee recommended that there are no reasons to modify the trial protocol”-@DrTedros #COVID19 — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) June 3, 2020

“On the basis of the available mortality data, the members of the committee recommended that there are no reasons to modify the trial protocol.”

That said, he followed the news with the not-so rosy announcement that there is “no evidence that any drug is reducing mortality of patients that have COVID-19.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --