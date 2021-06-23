WHO Stealth Edits Page Warning Against Vaccinating Children

Having been caught delivering some fact-base ‘science’ that does not jibe with the establishment’s message that all kids should be jabbed immediately, The WHO has rapidly ‘adjusted’ its science-based recommendations for whether children should get vaccinated… or not…

Gone is the big headline – “Children should not be vaccinated for the moment.”

The new guidance is as follows: (emphasis ours… in case you are confused by their guidance)

Children and adolescents tend to have milder disease compared to adults, so unless they are part of a group at higher risk of severe COVID-19, it is less urgent to vaccinate them than older people, those with chronic health conditions and health workers. More evidence is needed on the use of the different COVID-19 vaccines in children to be able to make general recommendations on vaccinating children against COVID-19. WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) has concluded that the Pfizer/BionTech vaccine is suitable for use by people aged 12 years and above. Children aged between 12 and 15 who are at high risk may be offered this vaccine alongside other priority groups for vaccination. Vaccine trials for children are ongoing and WHO will update its recommendations when the evidence or epidemiological situation warrants a change in policy.

So to clarify… children aren’t really at risk of this virus so no hurry on the jab… more evidence is needed on its usefulness in kids… oh but the Pfizer vax is suitable?

So is there evidence or not? Is the vaccine worthwhile for kids? If you have to ask, you aren’t following the science. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --