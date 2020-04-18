WHO official says she suspected human-to-human transmission ‘right from the start’ — but the WHO repeated China’s lies for weeks saying the opposite

A World Heath Organization official said that she suspected human-to-human transmission of the coronavirus “right from the start,” a claim that runs counter to the guidance that the organization was giving to the rest of the world during the early moments of the pandemic.

The WHO has been heavily criticized by the Trump administration and others for repeating China’s lies since the start of the pandemic as the Chinese Communist Party attempted to cover up the extent of the outbreak.

“Right from the start, from the first notification we received on the 31st of December, given that this was a cluster of pneumonia — I’m a MERS specialist, so my background is in coronaviruses and influenza — so immediately thought, given that this is a respiratory pathogen, that of course there may be human-to-human transmission,” Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove said Monday during a WHO press briefing.

If Dr. Kerkhove truly was confident that COVID-19 would spread through human-to-human transmission “right from the start” as she now claims, then the WHO had a funny way of disseminating that information.

On Jan. 12 — nearly two weeks after being notified about the outbreak — a WHO news release assured that “based on the preliminary information from the Chinese investigation team, no evidence of significant human-to-human transmission and no health care worker infections have been reported.” – READ MORE

