WHO found no evidence coronavirus started in lab, China says

China’s foreign ministry Thursday told reporters the World Health Organization has said there is no evidence the coronavirus outbreak came from a laboratory, according to a report.

Spokesman Zhao Lijian was responding to a question about accusations the virus originated from a lab in Wuhan, China, according to Reuters.

Fox News reported Wednesday that there is increasing confidence the COVID-19 outbreak likely started in a Wuhan laboratory. Sources said it may have been part of an effort by China to show that its efforts to identify and combat viruses are equal to or greater than the capabilities of the United States.

President Trump Wednesday told Fox News’ John Roberts the administration is doing a “very thorough examination of this horrible situation” in light of the reporting.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also told Fox News the government “is working diligently” to find out where it came from.

The sources, who have been briefed on the details of early actions by China’s government and seen relevant materials, said patient zero is thought to have worked at the lab and contracted the virus from a bat. – READ MORE

