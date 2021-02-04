WHO Experts Finally Reach Wuhan Lab At Center Of COVID-19 Origin Probe

After more than a year and plenty of excuses, a team of World Health Organization (WHO) experts has finally entered the lab in Wuhan, China, which has been at the center of much speculation surrounding the origins of COVID-19.

Speculation about the virus’ origins call into question the official ‘wet market’ narrative, raising questions about the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the country’s only Biosafety Level 4 (BSL-4). The lab is designed to examine the world’s most dangerous pathogens and is led by virologist Shi Zhengli, known as China’s “Batwoman,” for her extensive work on bat-borne coronaviruses.

WHO experts have had multiple opportunities to visit the Wuhan lab over the last year but chose not to. In July, we noted the WHO said it would not be visiting the lab despite having held samples of coronavirus. In August, the WHO failed to investigate the lab while it sat in Beijing for three weeks.

While WHO experts twiddled their thumbs for more than a year – any chance of finding a smoking gun into the origins of the virus is likely gone – that means CCP officials probably wiped the lab clean.

… and that is exactly what they did – as we reported last month, CCP officials deleted hundreds of pages of information spanning over 300 studies conducted by the lab.

More than a year later, the show must go on. WHO experts arrived at the lab on Wednesday to conduct their investigation for the world to see.

Peter Daszak, who is part of the WHO team and president of EcoHealth Alliance, was quoted by Financial Times as saying the team will be “asking all the questions that need to be asked” in the quest of finding the virus’ origin. – READ MORE

