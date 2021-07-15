WHO Epidemiologist Says It Was “Devastating” To See Fans Enjoying Euros Final Unmasked

A leading World Health Organization epidemiologist says it was “devastating” to see crowds at Wembley enjoying the European Championships final without wearing face masks.

Around 66,000 fans gathered inside the stadium to see Italy defeat England on penalties on Sunday night.

Maria Van Kerkhove expressed her disgust that supporters were able to enjoy the match unmasked, despite it being outdoors and within existing COVID-19 rules for masks to not be required.

“Am I supposed to be enjoying watching transmission happening in front of my eyes?” tweeted Van Kerkhove.

Am I supposed to be enjoying watching transmission happening in front of my eyes? The #COVID19 pandemic is not taking a break tonight… #SARSCoV2 #DeltaVariant will take advantage of unvaccinated people, in crowded settings, unmasked, screaming/shouting/singing. Devastating. — Maria Van Kerkhove (@mvankerkhove) July 11, 2021

“The Covid-19 pandemic is not taking a break tonight… SARSCoV2 DeltaVariant will take advantage of unvaccinated people, in crowded settings, unmasked, screaming/shouting/singing. Devastating,” she added. – READ MORE

