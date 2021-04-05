‘Who Cares What She Thinks?’: Tucker Carlson Urges Americans To Ignore ‘Low-IQ Race-Baiter’ AOC (VIDEO)

Fox News host Tucker Carlson wondered aloud Thursday why anyone would care what Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) thinks about anything and worried what it means that she has such a prominent voice on the national stage.

“Who cares what she thinks?! … I don’t care whatever that woman’s name thinks,” Tucker Carlson says about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a woman he has obsessively covered for 2+ years during a minute-long rant specifically aimed at AOC. pic.twitter.com/xwRI52L36u — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) April 1, 2021

Appearing on “Outnumbered,” Carlson responded to Ocasio-Cortez’s recent call that migrants separated under former President Donald Trump should receive reparations. “It’s just interesting to come to a place where a low-IQ race-baiter like that has an important voice in national policy,” he said. “Like, who cares what she thinks?”

Further describing the New York congresswoman as “totally reckless” and an open “racist,” Carlson advised that the key to thinking clearly about the worsening immigration crisis is to discern “what’s best for the United States.” – READ MORE

