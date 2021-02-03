‘Who Cares?’: Cuomo Channels Hillary in Response to Damning Report on NY Nursing Home Deaths (VIDEO)

Earlier this week, the New York attorney general’s office released a damning report suggesting that the true number of COVID-19 nursing home deaths could be more than 50 percent higher than originally claimed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D., N.Y.) administration.
“Who cares?” Cuomo said Friday in response to the report. “They died!”
The governor’s remarks were reminiscent of former secretary of state Hillary Clinton’s infamously dismissive outburst during a 2013 congressional hearing on the Benghazi terrorist attacks. – READ MORE
