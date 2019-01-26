Who Are The Black Israelites?

The Black Israelites are the group of black men who intimidated the Covington Catholic high school boys during the MAGA hat debacle at the March for Life in Washington, D.C.

They were shown on the extended footage calling them derogatory names such as “faggots,” “crackers” and “incest babies.” They rant about a whole host of subjects including Halloween, saying “This is a license for our women to dress up like the whores that they truly want to be like.”

They’re also against interracial relationships and have controversial views on Jesus, complex geopolitical economics, parenting and Christmas. Watch our video and check out some of their stances on such issues.

