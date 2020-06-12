Whitmer launches vile attack on cops: says ‘I don’t disagree’ MI police would kill capitol protesters if they were black

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer just completely through her state’s police officers under the bus when she suggested they would kill black protesters if they tried to “storm” the capitol building.

While Whitmer appeared on The Root, host reporter Terrell Jermaine Starr asked her about the “mostly white” armed protesters who demonstrated at the capitol against her strict lockdown orders.

“It is lawful to bring a gun into the capitol,” Whitmer said, adding that she has no control over the capitol grounds. Instead, this area is controlled by the Michigan State Police, which also provides her with security. The governor also said that she would like to ban firearms in the building.

“How do you respond to people who say that if there were a group of black men who stormed the state capitol that they would have been dead?” Starr asked.

“I understand why people would say that,” Whitmer replied, according to Breitbart News. “And I don’t disagree.” – READ MORE

