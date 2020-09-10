Whitmer Hypes COVID Concerns Ahead Of Trump Rally, Says Biden Rally Not A Problem

Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer slammed President Donald Trump for holding a rally in her state amid a pandemic immediately before voicing approval for an event scheduled for Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

Whitmer appeared Tuesday on CNN and called Trump’s event, scheduled for Thursday, “distressing” because of the chance of spreading the coronavirus. She added that in the case of Biden’s event, scheduled for Wednesday, she trusted that the organizers are “following the science” regarding the coronavirus.

“It’s distressing, to say the least,” Whitmer said, referring to the Trump campaign rally. “You know, we have been following the science here in Michigan. We have a mask mandate, we’ve got gathering rules to ensure that we don’t have super-spreader events, yet, we anticipate that he will be descending on this state, and perhaps encouraging people to come mask-less and come together in the ways that we’ve seen them happening across the country, and I think this is very distressing.”

“We’ve pushed our curve down. We’ve saved thousands of lives. We’ve gotten people back to work, and events like this threaten all that we’ve made and I would love to see the leader of our country embrace masks and encourage people to do the right thing,” Whitmer continued. “This is an economic crisis. This is a public health crisis. We’ve got to get serious about it and focus on getting this right.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --