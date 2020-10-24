Whitmer Caught With Controversial Sign After Claiming Chanting ‘Lock Her Up’ Is Inciting ‘Terrorism’

Michigan Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer was caught with an allegedly controversial sign in the background of an interview she gave on Sunday after claiming that chants of “lock her up” at a Trump rally were “incentivizing domestic terrorism.”

“And then finally, last night, at the top of our show we made reference, and you became a target of the president personally, a ‘lock her up’ chant targeting you started and seemed to be almost encouraged at times by the president there,” NBC News host Chuck Todd said to Whitmer on Sunday. “You’ve already come under threat once. What does something like this do to you personally?”

pic.twitter.com/ftEtXBgRe3 — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 18, 2020

Whitmer said that it was “incredibly disturbing” that the chant happened, and claimed that President Donald Trump was “inspiring and incentivizing and inciting this kind of domestic terrorism.”

Whitmer’s remarks came after a group allegedly plotted to kidnap her in response to her coronavirus lockdown measures. Many have tried to tie to the group to the political right but have failed to mention that the group included an anarchist who posted anti-Trump videos, a Black Lives Matter supporter, and someone who had been pardoned by a Democrat governor last year.- READ MORE

