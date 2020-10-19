Whitmer Accuses Trump of Inciting Domestic Terrorism

President Donald Trump has not been shy about what he thinks of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D).

At a rally in her state on Saturday, the president blasted her handling of the coronavirus outbreak and appeared to poke fun at a recent kidnapping plot that she was the subject of.

During an appearance on NBC’s “Meet The Press” on Sunday, host Chuck Todd asked Whitmer how she is personally coping with the fact that she was the subject of a kidnapping plot.

“It’s incredibly disturbing that the President of the United States ten days after a plot to kidnap put me on trial, and execute me. Ten days after that was uncovered, the president is at it again,” she responded.

She continued, “And inspiring and incentivizing and inciting this kind of domestic terrorism. It is wrong. It’s got to end. It is dangerous, not just for me and my family, but for public servants everywhere who are doing their jobs and trying to protect their fellow Americans. – READ MORE

