‘White Supremacist’ Narrative Unravels: Whitmer Kidnap Suspect Attended BLM Rally, Another Called Trump A ‘Tyrant’

Last week, the FBI says it foiled a plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D), after the FBI infiltrated an anti-government militia and arrested 13 members who “talked about murdering ‘tyrants’ or ‘taking’ a sitting governor.”

And while the FBI never suggested a race-based ideology in its criminal complaint, the MSM – as well as Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (D), took the ‘white supremacist’ ball and ran with it – hard.

On Friday, however, the Washington Post profiled several members of the group. Notably absent were accusations of ‘white supremacy’ – perhaps after acknowledging:

“One of alleged plotters, 23-year-old Daniel Harris, attended a Black Lives Matter protest in June , telling the Oakland County Times he was upset about the killing of George Floyd and police violence .”

Another alleged plotter, Brandon Caserta, called President Trump a ‘tyrant’ – adding ‘ Trump is not your friend, dude. ‘ Caserta notably has an anarchist flag behind him in several videos he’s recorded. – READ MORE

