White male doctors’ portraits to be taken down from honored spot at Harvard hospital. You know why.

Of the 31 portraits of famous doctors that adorn the walls of the Louis Bornstein Family Amphitheater at Brigham and Women’s Hospital — a Harvard Medical School teaching hospital — 30 are of white men. The other portrait is of an Asian male doctor, the Boston Globe reported.

But that’s apparently too many men — particularly white men — in one prestigious location.

Therefore all 31 portraits — some of which have hung in the amphitheater for decades — will be removed and rehung in scattered spots around the hospital, the Globe reported.

In an amphitheater at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, the hung portraits are all of men. Thirty are white, and one is Chinese. Now they're being removed. https://t.co/6wQP0HhVek — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) June 14, 2018

The hospital announced the decision Thursday as part of its broader diversity initiatives, the paper said.

More from the Globe: The hospital’s president, Dr. Betsy Nabel, said she had considered ending the tradition of hanging pictures of retired chairs in the auditorium for several years, especially as more women and minorities train as doctors at the hospital. Of 1,631 residents and fellows training at the Brigham, 45 percent are women and 9 percent are black or Hispanic. Asians make up 28 percent of trainees; they are not considered an underrepresented minority in medicine. – READ MORE

