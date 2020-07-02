“White Lives Don’t Matter” Academic: “I Resist Urges To Kneecap White Men”

More racist tweets by Cambridge University Professor Priyamvada Gopal have been unearthed, including one in which she spoke about her urge to “kneecap white men.”

Gopal caused controversy last week when she tweeted “white lives don’t matter,” prompting a petition demanding she be fired. However, Cambridge University responded by promoting her to a full professorship, despite the fact that the tweet was censored by Twitter for hate speech.

Can @Cambridge_Uni please recognise that this is completely unacceptable and indefensible? How are her students supposed to feel safe? pic.twitter.com/Av6TPHWx0b — Emma Webb (@Emma_A_Webb) June 29, 2020

The media’s reaction was to portray Gopal as the victim of bullying while feigning infinitely greater outrage over a “white lives matter” banner that was flown over a soccer match in Manchester.

More hateful tweets have now been discovered, including one discussion where Gopal states, “I resist urges to kneecap white men every day. So, no **I** am the hero.” – READ MORE

