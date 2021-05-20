White House Visitor Logs Reveal Fauci-Klain Situation Room Meeting After Gain Of Function Moratorium

A National Pulse review of White House Visitors Logs from November 2014 reveals a meeting in the White House Situation Room, chaired by then-Ebola Czar Ron Klain. The meeting appears to have been coordinated by Dr. Anthony Fauci, and included several high-level U.S. government agency heads.

The high profile summit came just weeks after the Obama administration issued a moratorium on the same “gain of function” experiments that Dr. Fauci now claims were never directly funded by his government agency to take place at the Wuhan lab in China.

Fauci’s insistence, however, is betrayed by new analysis of the sequence of events and examples of his own staff headlining gain of function events in Wuhan.

President Obama and other senior White House officials – potentially including then-Vice President Joe Biden – may also have been present.

The Situation Room Summit, 2014.

On the morning of November 17th, 2014, Dr. Anthony Fauci made his way to the Eisenhower Executive Office Building (EEOB), otherwise known as the Old Executive Office Building (OEOB). The meeting was confirmed in the White House logs by Department for Homeland Security administrator Drew Cramer.

At 10am, he met with the man who would become known 7 years later as Joe Biden’s “prime minister,” Ron Klain. Four others joined Dr. Fauci, including former Walmart executive-turned-Health and Human Services staffer Leslie Dach.

David J Horowitz, who headed the legal side of the Ebola crisis; the Center for Disease Control’s Mitchell Wolfe; and the founding director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), Robin Robinson, were all present.

BARDA is described as being “responsible for the procurement and development of medical countermeasures, principally against bioterrorism, including chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) threats, as well as pandemic influenza and emerging diseases.”- READ MORE

