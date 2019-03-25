WHITE HOUSE to Comey: “Maybe he should go get a lawyer … He Should be brought in.”

Did top White House confidant and Counselor to the President of the United States Kellyanne Conway just go there? Holy Cow.
Yes, she did.
Conway ridiculed Comey for his recent Twitter posts wondering around the woods and other bizarre pictures the fired and disgraced FBI chief posted over the weekend. Then Conway dropped a bomb on Comey.
Comey better lawyer up.
The White House just said so.
Kellyanne Conway in Jim Comey, “Maybe he should go get a lawyer” pic.twitter.com/NmFDYRCz93
— Mike (@FuctupMike) March 25, 2019