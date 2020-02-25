White House Spox Says of Trump’s Enemies List: ‘If We Find Them, We’ll Take Appropriate Action’ (VIDEO)

For weeks, there have been spotty reports that President Donald Trump is actively pursuing any disloyal members of his staff. And on Sunday, Axios reported that the president keeps a sort of hit list that has affected staffing at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Among the names reported to be on the list is Jessie Liu, who was nominated for a Treasury Department role. Axios‘ reporting comes only days after a report from The Daily Beast stating that Trump’s trade advisor Peter Navarro is hunting for the anonymous inside-the-White House author of a New York Times editorial that was critical of the president.

White House spox Hogan Gidley essentially confirms Axios’ reporting that Trump allies have assembled a “deep State’ list of disloyal government officials: “There are a lot of people out there working against this president. If we find them, we’ll take appropriate action.” pic.twitter.com/mBKTJBsGda — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 24, 2020

During an interview with Fox News on Monday, White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley seemed to confirm that reporting when he said, “The president’s been pretty clear about the fact that he wants people in this administration who want to forward his agenda.” – READ MORE

