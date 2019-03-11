White House Slams ‘The View’ For Pushing Conspiracy Theory About Melania Trump

The White House pushed back against online conspiracy theories that ABC’s “The View” amplified on Monday, saying that the left-leaning show’s baseless attacks on Melania Trump as she tried to comfort families who lost loved ones in Alabama during a tornado were “disgusting.” Play Video

The first lady visited Lee County, Alabama with President Donald Trump on Friday to survey the damage from a recent tornado that killed 23 people, and, during the trip, she was repeatedly attacked online by leftists who promoted conspiracy theories that she was using a body double.

Leftist co-host Joy Behar led off the segment by calling it “the fake Melania online conspiracy theory,” saying, “some people think the first lady is using an imposter to stand in for her.”

Leftist co-host Sunny Hostin said that she “was really into” researching the unsubstantiated conspiracy and went as far as to speculate that the Secret Service may not be telling the truth that they do not use body doubles because “then they could never do it.”

.@flotus & @potus traveled to Alabama to pay their respects & comfort victims of the tornado devastation. In typical fashion, @theview chooses to laugh in the face of tragedy. Shameful. https://t.co/KzG2c4Th4a — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) March 11, 2019

In a statement provided to The Daily Wire, Grisham wrote: “I’ve always found it sad that a group of women spend so much time attacking another woman, whose only goal is to help children, but today’s episode went beyond the petty mean girl spirit that we’re used to. People died, people lost family, people are hurting. I watched the President and First Lady hug, speak with, and comfort people who had lost everything – and these “ladies” are laughing about body doubles. It was disgusting.” – MORE