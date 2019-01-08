White House Slams Ocasio-Cortez’s ‘Ignorance’ After She Claims There’s ‘No Question’ Trump Is a Racist (VIDEO)

During a “60 Minutes” interview with Anderson Cooper, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said there was “no question” that President Donald Trump is racist.

Cooper sat down with Ocasio-Cortez to dive into her political rise. A self-described Democratic Socialist, Ocasio-Cortez has made waves for her comments on tax rates and Medicare for All, but she has largely avoided talking about Trump.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says the president is a racist, “no question.” The White House told 60 Minutes that President Trump “has repeatedly condemned racism and bigotry in all forms.” https://t.co/Wulr0l7fFK pic.twitter.com/o6pCTPmabt — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 6, 2019

The White House later expanded on their defense of the president by highlighting that the administration has secured record amounts of money for historically black colleges and universities and worked to create record-low unemployment in the Hispanic and black communities.

NEW: @hogangidley45 with new statement from White House this morning vs charge by @AOC on @60Minutes Sunday where she said there is “no question” that @realDonaldTrump is racist. Gidley: “disgusting false claims” by @aoc, points to criminal justice reform, more money for HBCUs. pic.twitter.com/lz9S1PELVV — Fin Gomez (@finnygo) January 7, 2019

This is not the first time that Ocasio-Cortez has raised some eyebrows for outlandish, unsubstantiated comments. In the past, she has compared the battle against climate change to World War II and accused former White House chief of staff and four-star General John Kelly of “cowardice.” – READ MORE