 

White House Slams Ocasio-Cortez’s ‘Ignorance’ After She Claims There’s ‘No Question’ Trump Is a Racist (VIDEO)

During a “60 Minutes” interview with Anderson Cooper, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said there was “no question” that President Donald Trump is racist.

Cooper sat down with Ocasio-Cortez to dive into her political rise. A self-described Democratic Socialist, Ocasio-Cortez has made waves for her comments on tax rates and Medicare for All, but she has largely avoided talking about Trump.

The White House later expanded on their defense of the president by highlighting that the administration has secured record amounts of money for historically black colleges and universities and worked to create record-low unemployment in the Hispanic and black communities.

This is not the first time that Ocasio-Cortez has raised some eyebrows for outlandish, unsubstantiated comments. In the past, she has compared the battle against climate change to World War II and accused former White House chief of staff and four-star General John Kelly of “cowardice.” – READ MORE

