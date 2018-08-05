White House Shakeup: Top Melania Aide Vacates White House Position

A former National Security Council aide who worked for first lady Melania Trump has left the White House.

Reagan Hedlund, who joined the East Wing in January as policy director, left last week, Politico reported.

“I am very grateful to the first lady for the opportunity to help launch her policy initiative,” Hedlund said.

“It was a rare opportunity to contribute at such a high level. It was a difficult decision to leave. However, I have decided to return to my roots in the foreign policy world,” she said.

CNN reported that sources it did not name told the network Hedlund was asked to leave because she was not the right fit for the position of policy director.

“She is no longer with our office and we wish her our best,” Melania Trump’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, said in a statement. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1