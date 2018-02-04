White House sees Flake, Kasich as 2020 challengers

White House advisors are already looking to the 2020 reelection campaign and expectations are high that President Trump will face a primary challenge.

A top advisor told Secrets that the West Wing expects Ohio Gov. John Kasich to run again, offering his moderate credentials as an alternative to Trump, who criticized him at a fundraiser this week.

And Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff Flake floated a bid during a discussion with students of Georgetown University’s Institute of Politics and Public Service at the school’s McCourt School of Public Policy. – READ MORE

The Republican National Committee in the coming months will debate changes to the presidential nominating process, possibly leading to friction between President Trump’s loyalists and party institutionalists.

Trump, through emissaries at the RNC, could seek rule changes constricting the path of potential GOP primary challengers in 2020. It wouldn’t be the first time a Republican president, or nominee, attempted to alter the nominating regulations with an eye toward defrocking future competition.

The just-concluded annual winter meeting of the RNC was virtually tension-free. Committee members basked in the glow of Trump’s well-received State of the Union address, plus the improving popularity of the $1.4 trillion tax overhaul that he signed into law late last year.

The RNC rules committee met as scheduled during the gathering. In brief session, panel members agreed to begin the quadrennial process of examining the regulations that govern presidential nominations, which encompass primary contests in the states and the national convention. – READ MORE