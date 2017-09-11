White House Seeks DOJ Probe of James Comey for Perjury; Accuses ex-FBI Boss of “False Testimony”

True Pundit

The White House on Monday accused James Comey of giving “false testimony” and suggested the Justice Department look at whether he perjured himself, as Republican lawmakers stepped up pressure on the former FBI director to clarify apparent discrepancies in his public statements to Congress.

“Since the director’s firing, we’ve learned new information about his conduct that only provided further justification for that firing,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said, citing “false testimony” among her examples.

Asked to clarify whether she thought Comey perjured himself or at least misled Congress, Sanders told Fox News’ John Roberts: “I think that’s something probably for DOJ to look at, not me. I’m not an attorney.”

Sanders, who defended the Comey firing in response to criticism from former chief strategist Steve Bannon, did not specify what testimony she was citing. But the comments came after Sen. Lindsey Graham told Fox News’ Catherine Herridge last week that he wants to bring back Comey to Capitol Hill, over concerns about his statements on the conclusion of the Hillary Clinton email case.

“This doesn’t add up, and I smell a rat here,” Graham, R-S.C., said.

  • Areminder

    Whoever Wrote that headline should win an award for Understatements!

  • Duke LaCrosse

    I watched the Comey testimoney
    I’ll do the probe
    He lied
    He is guilty
    Go ahead and indict

  • rwg1949yt .

    Finally. With the judge’s decision to look into crooked hillary’s lawyer things are looking better and better. Hope this isn’t another lois lerner sellout by sessions.

  • Daniel Overton
  • L Garou

    Comey and Mueller sitting in a tree, C-O-N-N-I-V-E..

  • Christian Nelson

    I will be surprised if any actions are taken against Comey. The House and Senate committees are just theater. Mueller should be immediately removed because of his failure to recuse himself despite legally mandated grounds of conflicts of interest. But the village idiot/or traitor Sessions recused himself which has led to this taxpayer funded travesty where Mueller’s minions are slurping at the trough in a witch hunt which has no stated crime to investigate.

  • Defiant

    Oh…are Democrats suddenly answerable to Federal law? Seems like they’ve had a pass…

  • Ivanna Beadoff

    He has been a disgrace and I was a huge early supporter of Sessions as AG.

  • Christopher Schultz

    Did he lie about the San Bernardino attacks as well?