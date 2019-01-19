White House: Second nuclear summit between Trump, North Korea to be held in February

A second summit between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will take place next month, the White House announced Friday.

President Trump met with a top North Korean official Friday afternoon in the Oval Office.

“President Donald J. Trump met with Kim Yong Chol for an hour and a half, to discuss denuclearization and a second summit, which will take place near the end of February. The President looks forward to meeting with Chairman Kim at a place to be announced at a later date,” the White House said in a statement.

The face-to-face came after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Kim Yong-chol, North Korea’s lead negotiator, in the nation’s capital early Friday morning to negotiate terms that could lead to a second nuclear summit between Trump and Pyongyang leader Kim Jong-un.

Pompeo and Kim Yong-chol didn’t shake hands or respond to reporters’ questions but did smile during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at a hotel in Northwest Washington. – READ MORE