White House Says Trump ‘Was Right’ in Firing James Comey, Citing ‘New Information’

The White House defended President Trump’s decision to fire former FBI Director James Comey, citing “new information” since he was fired.

“I think that that has been shown in the days that followed that the president was right in firing Director Comey. Since the director’s firing, we’ve learned new information about his conduct that only provided further justification for that firing,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said during a press briefing on Monday.

Sanders said that conduct included “giving false testimony,” leaking privileged information to journalists, and going outside the chain of command and politicizing an investigation into a presidential candidate. – READ MORE