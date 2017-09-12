True Pundit

White House Says Trump ‘Was Right’ in Firing James Comey, Citing ‘New Information’

The White House defended President Trump’s decision to fire former FBI Director James Comey, citing “new information” since he was fired.

“I think that that has been shown in the days that followed that the president was right in firing Director Comey. Since the director’s firing, we’ve learned new information about his conduct that only provided further justification for that firing,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said during a press briefing on Monday.

Sanders said that conduct included “giving false testimony,” leaking privileged information to journalists, and going outside the chain of command and politicizing an investigation into a presidential candidate. – READ MORE

    I wonder if it will be Comey as the first domino, or Wasserman Shultz?

  • Black Hole Sun

    DWS. She is flotsam so she gets it.

    James Comey was never serious about the Investigation. The a fact that it went on for nearly a year was never believable nor was the fact that they couldn’t recove the Dleeted Emails when the American People know they have been reading our Emails and listening to our phone calls. Comey has much to hide with the Clinton Foundation and UBS in Switzerland and Laundering money through the Foundation from Saudi Arabia and the UAE to fund the Terrorists. We need a thorough Investigation on Comey and Mueller.