White House says Biden is ‘quite busy’ after Putin invites president for ‘live’ chat

The White House seemingly turned down an invitation for a “live” public conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying President Biden is “quite busy” this weekend.

Putin, on Thursday, challenged Biden to an on-air conversation to discuss his latest warning that Putin would “pay a price” following a report containing evidence of attempted Russian interference in the 2020 presidential election. Biden had also agreed that the Russian president was a killer.

Putin told a reporter in Moscow on Thursday that he wanted “to invite President Biden to continue our discussion, but on the condition that we actually do it live.”

“But with no delays, directly in an open, direct discussion,” Putin said, suggesting they hold the live conversation as soon as Friday or Monday, adding that as the world’s two leading superpowers, he thought the dialogue would prove interesting for the American and Russian people, as well as for the international community.

“We are ready any time that is convenient for the American side,” Putin added.

During the White House press briefing Thursday, press secretary Jen Psaki was asked about Putin’s request.

“I don’t have anything to report to you in terms of a future meeting,” Psaki said. “The president will, of course, be in Georgia tomorrow and quite busy.” – READ MORE

