White House Said There Was No Gas Shortage Before Acknowledging Problems Hours Later

The White House repeatedly reassured Americans on Monday there was no gas shortage in the United States after the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack before acknowledging supply problems hours later.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki brought Homeland Security advisor Dr. Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall and Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technologies Anne Neuberger to reassure Americans the Biden administration was on top of the crisis, urging Americans to remain calm.

“Right now, there is not a supply shortage,” Sherwood-Randall told reporters at the daily press briefing.

Psaki also noted during the briefing that, “at this point in time, I would just reiterate: We don’t see a supply issue.”

President Joe Biden spoke about the issue later, reassuring Americans he was acting to “mitigate any impact on our fuel supply” with preparations for additional steps if needed.

But as reports of gas shortages emerged and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency in the state, the White House admitted Monday evening there was a problem.- READ MORE

