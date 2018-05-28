White House Responds After ‘Elitist’ DeNiro Bans Trump From Restaurants

Actor Robert DeNiro recently took his hostility for President Donald Trump to a new level, only to find out that the Trump White House could not care less what he said.

In an interview last week with the Daily Mail, DeNiro, who co-owns the Nobu group of restaurants and resorts, said he would “never let Trump into any of the Nobu restaurants.”

“I don’t care what he likes. If he walked into a restaurant I was in — I’d walk out,” DeNiro said.

White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley was asked about the comments during a Fox Business Network interview.

Gidley suggested the Big Mac-loving president can find lots of places to eat without patronizing DeNiro’s restaurants.

“I don’t think the president is planning on attending a dinner at Nobu anytime soon,” Gidley said.

“Look, Hollywood people grandstand all the time, they’re elitists. They don’t know anything about what this president is doing for the American people and they couldn’t care less,” he said. – READ MORE

