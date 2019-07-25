White House Press Secretary: Mueller hearing an ‘epic embarrassment for the Democrats’

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham blasted Robert Mueller‘s Capitol Hill testimony Wednesday, calling the proceedings an “epic embarrassment” for Democrats.

“The last three hours have been an epic embarrassment for the Democrats. Expect more of the same in the second half,” she wrote.

Democrats questioned Mueller about the contents of his report, hoping to steer him to a damning conclusion for President Trump — while Republicans grilled the former FBI director over what he knew, when he knew it, and if his personal politics ever got in the way of the Russia investigation.

Mueller mostly remained defiant and reserved, claiming he was unable to answer some of the lawmakers’ questions directly for varying reasons.

He was challenged by Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio and Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, about his personal political bias in the case, and was seemingly so flustered at times he had to continually ask his questioners to repeat themselves. – READ MORE