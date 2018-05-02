White House: Jackson no longer serving as Trump’s lead physician

The White House confirmed Tuesday that Adm. Ronny Jackson is no longer serving as President Trump’s personal physician.

“He’s still an active-duty Navy doctor assigned to the White House but upon his nomination to the Department of Veterans Affairs as secretary, an acting doctor was put in his place, and Dr. Conley will remain there,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said during Tuesday’s press briefing.

Trump nominated Jackson to serve as Veterans Affairs (VA) secretary. Jackson withdrew his nomination last week in the face of allegations of improper behavior.

Sean Conley, a Navy veteran, performed Jackson’s responsibilities following his nomination. – READ MORE

